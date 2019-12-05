Among the 1,954 former students and faculty featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: College of Law Alumni Board member and 2014 grad LISA KPOR, now an associate attorney with the Chicago firm of Holland & Knight.
An Illini love story, MTD bus driver edition ...
“On a warm and utterly radiant day during law school orientation, someone asked me a simple question at the Transit Plaza right outside of the Quad that changed my life in an instant,” says 2014 College of Law grad Lisa Kpor.
“That someone was a bus driver for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. As the doors of the bus peeled open, he called out, ‘Why do you have so many books in your hand?’ I stared at him curiously and shared that I was a law student.
“For the three years that followed, I enjoyed many moments studying in the law library, attending the annual Black Law Students Association alumni banquets, salsa dancing in downtown Champaign and even savoring a delectable serving of frozen yogurt at Cocomero in Campustown.
“But my favorite place on campus quickly became whichever bus my favorite bus driver was driving.
“I have countless, vivid memories of our conversations that spanned every topic under the sun. Each time I stepped on board, that bus driver congratulated me for my accomplishments, encouraged me when finals season reared its frightful head and provided a refreshing respite from the rigors of life as a law student.
“That bus driver is now my best friend and husband. He continues to be an unending source of encouragement and tranquility each and every day, and we almost never miss an opportunity to participate in Homecoming Weekend festivities in Champaign — the place where it all started.”