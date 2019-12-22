UI 150 Jones Erika graduation

Erika Jones, Class of 1996, poses with her diploma in front of the Illini Union on the UI Quad in Urbana.

 Provided
Listen to this article

Among the multiple perks of Erika Jones’ chosen field of study: Every day was movie day.

“When I think back to my time at U of I as a cinema studies major, I remember the many, many afternoons spent in 66 Library watching films on the big screen — everything from Charlie Chaplin to ‘Mad Max,’” says the Class of ‘96 alumna, now United Airlines’ Chicago-based leadership development facilitator.

“I learned about storytelling and cross-cutting and points of view and fell in love over and over again every time the lights went down. I had no idea where any of it would take me, I only knew that for those few hours in class, I had the chance to escape into a creative world that brought a different kind of meaning.

“Sometimes, it also allowed for short naps, which I was grateful for, especially during tough exam weeks.”

And when she did need a jolt of energy back then, Jones knew just where to go to find it: Espresso Royale on Goodwin.

“It was a short walk from my dorm — Busey-Evans — and I spent many hours there drinking cafe mochas and writing very long papers. I had a crush on one of the baristas there, and it took me about 11 months to gather the courage to drop him a note of the ‘Do you like me, yes or no?’ variety.

“Sadly, it was an unrequited love, but I will always be grateful for my time there. Espresso Royale was messy and noisy, but it was also warm and cheerful, and that got me through many a dark winter month away from home.”