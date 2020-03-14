With March being Women’s History Month, we’ll spotlight glass-ceiling-breaking UI alumnae throughout the next two weeks. Today: the Class of 1960’s Lynn Morley Martin, whose story is one of 2,013 you’ll find at our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website.
She was the first female ever elected to a congressional leadership position, the first woman to co-chair a presidential campaign and George H.W. Bush’s first choice to succeed Elizabeth Dole as U.S. secretary of Labor.
And yet, Lynn Morley Martin’s most remarkable feat might well be what she pulled off decades earlier on the sprawling UI campus.
“I have mixed dominance, which basically means I cannot tell left from right — some said later that was true politically, too — so I spent a great deal of my freshman year lost and unable to find my way,” she says.
“I always had to take the same route or go with someone. The Quad became my lodestone, and getting to the stadium was a real hassle.
“But eventually, I made the paths mine.”
Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in the teaching of English in 1960, a star-studded UI class that also included former White House Chief of Staff Sam Skinner, former General Electric CEO Jack Welch, longtime Harlem Globetrotters owner Mannie Jackson and Illini Media Hall of Famer Rich Archbold, past president of the Associated Press Managing Editors Association.