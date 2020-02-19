Among the 2,002 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 1976 biology grad Julie Freischlag, CEO of North Carolina’s Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and dean of the Wake Forest School of Medicine.
Long before she was Dr. Freischlag — world-renowned chief of surgery at top-ranked hospitals, glass ceiling-shattering dean of two medical schools and CEO of a health system with an operating budget of $3 billion — she was Julie from Second Chance on South Sixth Street.
“I was a member of Pi Beta Phi and lived right there on Wright Street looking at Lincoln Hall. I worked at Second Chance as a waitress for a couple of years — my shift was 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and I remember listening to great music, especially the song ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ by the Eagles, as I worked,” says the CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and dean of the Wake Forest School of Medicine.
“I also remember writing a check for $5 to cover expenses for the week at the Illini Union. The Quad was the best — no matter what the weather,” says Freischlag, who spent fourth through ninth grade here while her dad was circulation manager for The Courier.
A biology major at Illinois, Freischlag went on to earn her medical degree from Rush University in Chicago and embark on a career filled with “first female surgeon to ...” milestones.
Among them: first chief of vascular surgery at UCLA, first chair of surgery at Johns Hopkins, first president of the Society for Vascular Surgery and first CEO appointee of a medical institution.