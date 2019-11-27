Among the 1,944 former students and faculty featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 1969 grad PHILLIP SHARP, who shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine.
This was no way for a future Nobel Prize winner to live.
“I was married by the time I entered graduate school at the University of Illinois and money was limited,” says renowned geneticist/biologist Phillip Sharp, who received a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1969 — nearly a quarter-century before sharing the Nobel Prize for the discovery of split genes.
“We bought a 42-foot mobile home and moved it to a park just north of Champaign-Urbana. The rent was $50 a month, and when we left after three-and-a-half years, I sold the trailer for the same price that I paid originally.
“I was in Champaign-Urbana from 1966 to 1969. These were tumultuous times.
“One weekend, a group raided a store for guns and we went to sleep to the sound of nearby gunfire. No one we knew was hurt, but we did not sleep well.”