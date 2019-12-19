Among the 1,962 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: Arcola native and 1987 agronomy grad KEN DALLMIER, now president and chief operating officer of Cerro Gordo-based Clarkson Grain Co.
Studying agronomy at Illinois in Ken Dallmier’s day meant having access to some of the most accomplished — and colorful — faculty members anywhere.
“There were many ‘characters’ in the Agronomy Department in the late ’70s and early ’80s, from Professor Marshal McGlamery, who started the semester by standing on his head — while wearing suspenders; to Professor A.W. Berger, who was a gunner in Patton’s army; and Professor Wayne Banwart, who would occasionally bring his guitar to class and sing odes to soil."
Dr. Banwart, who passed away last week, “would also throw a wet handful of soil against the wall to demonstrate the difference between dirt — soil misplaced — and soil, a living entity with unique physical and biological properties. The janitors were not fond of Dr. Banwart."
“I was interested in corn breeding, and there were many ‘rock stars’ of applied genetics in Turner Hall, but the late Professor Emeritus George Sprague had the most profound effect on me.
“I had no idea that this quiet and unassuming man had done more than most to feed the world. He was a pioneer in the commercial development of hybrid corn as we know it today. He edited the definitive volumes of ‘Corn and Corn Improvement’ and forgot more than I will ever know about the subject.
“He also let me into his world of the art of corn breeding — now threatened by being lost in the data. Because of him, I went to graduate school at Iowa State, which is where I learned how amazing was the career of George Sprague and how he helped to feed the world.”