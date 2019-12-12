Among the 1,958 former students and faculty featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 2010 College of Law Grad and 2015 Central Illinois Business Forty Under 40 selection MIRANDA SOUCIE, a native Canadian who’s made herself at home in Urbana.
The post-undergrad plan, as Miranda Soucie remembers it, was to move to C-U, earn her JD, pack her bags and head to city TBD to begin practicing law.
Commencement day was going on 10 years ago. She still hasn’t left.
“When I came to Champaign, I had no intention of becoming a townie,” the Spiros Law partner says. “However, my first summer, I stuck around and worked with Professor Steve Beckett and his law practice while also taking his evidence class. I was hooked.
“Professor Beckett encouraged my passion for helping people and becoming a litigator. He became one of the most invaluable mentors during law school and beyond. His mentorship led me to many opportunities here in Champaign, and ultimately, to a career right here where I am helping people in and around the U of I community.
“When I left law school to start my career, I was one of the only ones to stay in East Central Illinois. My friends moved far and wide to begin their own careers. So often, that results in long-lost friendships.
“However, I have found that for a core group of us, those friendships have only grown deeper as time has passed. We get together regularly, and I am so thankful for the lifelong friends that came from my three years at U of I. U of I is the bond that ties us together. We are looking forward to our 10-year homecoming in 2020.”