Among the 1,993 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 1983 grad and University of Iowa Foundation President/CEO LYNETTE MARSHALL, who in 2013 was given the College of ACES’ Award of Merit.
Leave it to a former 4-H'er — and the 1981 National Pork Queen — to choose famous farmland as her favorite UI spot.
“I love the Morrow Plots’ historic significance, the consecutive years of agriculture research and demonstration in the very heart of our campus, and just how they made this farm girl feel at home,” says Lynette Marshall, now president and CEO of the University of Iowa Foundation.
“I loved seeing the seasons change in that tiny little historic field — the tilling of the soil in the spring and the young green shoots that signaled growth to come.
“And, of course, my favorite Other Guys’ lyrics were: ‘You can’t throw shade on the corn, it’ll die as sure as you’re born, no sir-ee, we don’t mess around, our library’s underground, 'cause you can’t throw shade on the corn.’”
Marshall’s Illini ties run deep — in addition to earning her bachelor’s (1983) and master’s (2000) here, she served as a fundraiser (1983-2006) and associate chancellor for development (2004-06).