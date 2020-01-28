Among the 1,985 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 2007 advertising grad DOWOO LEE, an associate director of global strategy at MediaCom of London.
Take it from someone who knows his Kung Pao chicken: For cheap, tasty Chinese eats, C-U is tough to top — at least in this hemisphere.
“Unbeknownst to many, Urbana Champaign is blessed with really good Asian cuisine,” Dowoo Lee writes from the UK, where he’s an associate director of global strategy at MediaCom. “Whether it was during much-procrastinated cramming sessions or just to catch up with friends, I could count on tasty and economical meals from restaurants like Golden Wok, Siam Terrace and Number One Wok.
“To this day, I still hold those fine establishments as the standard for Thai and (American) Chinese food.”
As far as Lee’s go-to spot on campus, like so many others, put the 2007 Gies College of Business grad down for the Quad.
“The Quad is emblematic of the U of I experience and its geographic location — plain, flat and open land with buildings surrounding its vicinity. Not exactly special by itself, but made special and vitalized through the people that fill it, people from every corner of the world.”