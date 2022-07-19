URBANA — The search for the University of Illinois’ next provost is gaining steam.
The UI is seeking faculty nominations for the provost search committee that is advising Chancellor Robert Jones. Seven to eight faculty members will consult with Jones as he picks the successor for Andreas Cangellaris, four-year provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Faculty nominations for the search committee are open until the end of Friday — five members will be elected by the faculty senate, with the final two or three selected by Jones.
“Many of us have been reaching out to people trying to make sure that we have a robust population of people from which the chancellor can choose,” said Professor Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, member of the senate’s committee on committees.
After 25 years at the UI, Cangellaris is moving to northwestern Saudi Arabia, where he’ll begin his term as founding president of NEOM U: the flagship university of the country’s $500 billion developing megacity, Neom.
An emotional Cangellaris thanked his colleagues for their service Monday afternoon, in what was likely his last address to the senate executive committee.
“As I reflect back to those 25 years, there are some feelings that are truly overwhelming for me,” Cangellaris said. “Definitely awe, definitely pride, lots of hope and tremendous gratitude.”
The outgoing provost remarked that they can consider him one of the “international arms” of the University of Illinois Extension as he enters his new role.
“There’s a lot that I hope to be able to bring from this amazing institution to a country that is invested in the need for change and progress in the decades ahead,” Cangellaris said.
Cangellaris was appointed NEOM U’s inaugural president about a month ago.
“It sounds like a very exciting opportunity; it’s also a very big loss for us, and it will be very hard to replace you, Andreas,” UI Senate Chair Rob Kar said. “You’ve been a wonderful member of the faculty, of the provost’s office and of the whole community.”
Fall COVID-49 guidelines coming ‘soon’
After Gov. J.B. Pritzker eliminated vaccination-or-testing mandates for state institutions of higher education last week, the UI “started getting a number of questions” from students, faculty and staff about what this means for the university’s COVID-19 protocols next term.
In place of Jones, who’s attending an Association of American Universities conference in Washington, D.C., Cangellaris gave the update. Apparently, the fall semester plan for COVID-19 response is coming “very soon.”
“Even though we don’t have the answers for you yet, I want to mention that Chancellor Jones, the other chancellors and President (Tim) Killeen are working diligently to put together a plan for our university, as always guided by consultation with our local and state public health experts but also our commitment to looking after the well-being of our community,” Cangellaris said.
The day of the announcement, Parkland College said the vaccination or testing mandate for employees and students wouldn’t be renewed next term.
Currently, UI students and employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they’ve received a medical or religious exemption. Exempted staff and students have to test for the virus at least once a week.
About 95 percent of students, faculty and staff were fully vaccinated last academic year, the UI reported.