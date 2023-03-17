URBANA — The University of Illinois Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI) has been granted a five-year renewal of more than $120 million from the Department of Energy.
The research center headquartered on the UI campus investigates low-carbon, crop-based options to replace fossil fuel energy sources and products.
“To meet our future energy needs, we will need versatile renewables like bioenergy as a low-carbon fuel for some parts of our transportation sector,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a news release Friday.
The research center is a collaboration between the Institute of Sustainability, Energy and Environment (iSEE) and Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology. Twenty-five U of I faculty lead the charge, along with 32 scientists from partner institutions.
“Energy independence has become an increasingly important security issue for the United States, and CABBI will continue to provide breakthroughs toward a new generation of sustainable, cost-effective biofuels and bioproducts that will replace fossil fuel-based products,” said UI Professor Andrew Leakey, director of CABBI. “We are committed to help push the U.S. toward a new bio-based economy.”
CABBI began in 2017 with a five-year, $115 million grant from DOE. This second phase, running until 2027, will focus on three priority areas:
— Feedstock production: Growing resilient crops for conversion into biofuels and bioproducts. This effort is led by Emily Heaton, UI professor of Regenerative Agriculture in the Department of Crop Sciences.
— Conversion: Developing methods to produce important molecules, such as biodiesel, jet fuels and alcohols, from these plants. Led by Huimin Zhao, the Steven L. Miller Chair in Chemical Engineering.
— Sustainability: Assessing the economic and ecological viability of these crops and the energy and products they produce. Led by Wendy Yang, associate professor of Plant Biology and Geology.
The 320-acre Illinois Energy Farm is a major site for CABBI research, where scientists grow the sugar cane, miscanthus and sorghum in the center of their research efforts.
The five-year extension puts CABBI’s funding up to $237.9 million from 2017 to 2027. It’s one of four DOE-backed bioenergy research centers, including the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center of the University of Wisconsin and Michigan State University, the Center for Bioenergy Innovation led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Joint BioEnergy Institute led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.