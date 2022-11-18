CHICAGO — To soothe inflationary costs, buff student supports and help fund its faculty hiring drive, the University of Illinois System is requesting an 11.7 percent-larger infusion of state operating funds for next fiscal year.
The UI board of trustees OK’d the system’s plan Thursday to request $731.77 million in operating funds and $682.9 million in capital funds from the state for use in fiscal 2024.
The request will go to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, governor and state legislature for their consideration. (Last year, the UI system requested $683.2 million in operating funds from the state — it received $655.24 million.)
“This investment from the state of Illinois would expand the ability of the U of I System and its three universities to make real, life-changing differences in the lives of Illinoisans,” UI System President Tim Killeen said.
“Part of this funding would finance new programs designed to increase access to a world-class education for underserved students, and increase their odds of success. Expanding mental health programs, an area of critical need across all of higher education, is also an important part of our plans.”
Here’s what the UI is asking for in the $76.53 million bump from this year’s appropriation:
Faculty recruitment, retention
— $35.06 million to fund “a modest faculty/staff salary program as well as to help recover slippage in particular disciplines and ranks of faculty,” according to the budget request.
— $10 million to boost the UI’s effort to hire 300 new faculty, especially from underrepresented groups, in the next three years. (Student enrollment has grown by 16 percent in the last six academic years, while faculty numbers have stabilized.)
“Our number of new faculty has not grown commensurate to our enrollment,” outgoing Vice Executive Vice President of the UI System Avijit Ghosh said Thursday.
Inflation defense
— $7.93 million to cover “general price increases” related to inflation.
— $8.54 million to blanket across-the-board utility cost increases.
“Increasing utility costs are adding significant financial burdens for universities,” Ghosh said.
Student support
— $7.5 million in recurring funds for bridge programs, which provide underrepresented in-state students with academic preparations in the summer before college starts.
— $7.5 million to bolster mental health programs across the three campuses. (Both student priorities were asked for in last year’s appropriations request as well.)
“Colleges and universities are facing a crisis in student mental health and the pandemic has really exacerbated this crisis,” Ghosh said.
Capital priorities
The UI System has only received capital appropriations from the state three times in the last decade, and only one of the appropriations reached nine digits ($586 million in fiscal 2020).
For FY 2024, the UI will ask for $682.9 million for its building projects and maintenance, up $9.6 million from what it requested last year.
Most of the request ($243.3 million) concerns repairs and renovations across the three UI campuses, in Urbana, Springfield and Chicago.
Another $212.6 million, if granted, would go toward “innovation and workforce development,” including a $99.6 million addition to the Urbana-Champaign campus’s School of Art and Design, which was built in the late 1950s.
“This renovation will allow for a symbiotic relationship with the new Siebel Design Center, which will be a facility used by students from every discipline and background,” the request says.
The UI asked for $152 million to fund renovations and upgrades at libraries at the three campuses, including Phase II of the redeveloping the Main and Undergraduate libraries on the Urbana campus.
Appointments
Trustees confirmed the appointment of Nicholas P. Jones, former special advisor to the President of Pennsylvania State University, to executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs of the system. In January, he’ll succeed interim Executive VP Ghosh, who announced he’d retire from the system once the UI found someone to replace him as second-in-command.
Ghosh served in several University of Illinois senior leadership roles in more than two decades at the UI. Ghosh joined the UI in 2001 as the dean of the College of Business in Urbana-Champaign, and recently worked as the system’s chief financial officer, comptroller and head of the University of Illinois Hospital.
Trustees also approved University of Illinois Chicago’s 10{sup}th{/sup} chancellor, Marie Lynn Miranda. Miranda previously worked as provost of the University of Notre Dame and Rice University. She’ll take the office on July 5, 2023.