CHAMPAIGN — Inscribed on the orange T-shirt were four Spanish words: “Granizo a la naranja.” Lucía Sánchez said she couldn’t buy it fast enough.
The University of Illinois doctoral candidate even made her purchase through the Illini Union Bookstore’s website to ensure she’d get one.
“I was scared I was going to go to the bookstore and they were going to be out,” she said.
Then she bought three more for her friends in the Spanish and Portuguese department.
The shirt was supposed to be a Spanish translation of the title of the Illini anthem “Hail to the Orange.” But Sánchez, who teaches introductory Spanish courses at the UI, recognized the error.
Instead of the intended sense of paying homage to one of the school’s colors, the phrase “granizo a la naranja” approximates to throwing icy precipitation at the citrus fruit.
Turns out, the bookstore had been advertising shirts with faulty translations of the slogan in several languages, including German, Polish, French and Swahili. And some with transcribed versions of “Illinois” contained errors, too.
Sánchez tweeted photos of one of the bookstore’s ads for the shirts and of her purchase, which set off a storm of online reactions and comments.
Many onlookers, like Sánchez, found the errors humorous, or even wanted to buy a shirt for irony’s sake. Others expressed disappointment that an attempt to celebrate the UI’s multicultural makeup wasn’t checked for accuracy.
On Thursday, the Illini Union Bookstore issued an official apology through its Twitter page and website, announcing that the shirts had been removed from its sales floor and online store.
“In our excitement and haste to be able to offer these unique shirts to our customers, we didn’t do our due diligence in verifying the translations that were provided,” the bookstore’s statement reads. “We will learn from this mistake and work to do better in the future.
“Our intent was to celebrate the diversity and internal community of the University of Illinois. We sincerely apologize for missing the mark.”
Some of the errors were simple; for example, the shirt containing an attempted Hindi transcription of “Illinois” tells the reader to pronounce the “s,” because unlike English, Hindi is a phonetic language, where words are said exactly how they’re spelled.
But the German attempt — “Heil der Orange” — took a darker turn.
“Germans in general will avoid the word ‘Heil’ in the imperative form, because it is so strongly associated with ‘Heil Hitler’ and thus with the Third Reich,” said Carl Niekerk, interim head of the UI Department of Germanic Languages and Literature. “Some language associated with the Third Reich has slowly been reintegrated, but this is most definitely not among it.”
It’s also grammatically incorrect, he said. “Der Orange” refers to the fruit.
“It is really tough to come up with a good translation for this. But to avoid these pitfalls, it would probably have to be something like ‘Es lebe die Farbe Orange’ or ‘Es lebe Orange,’” Niekerk said, which is pretty close to “Long live the color orange.” However, “it still sounds odd, would probably not be understood correctly, and a quick Google search shows that German-language speakers rarely use colors that way,” he said.
In Spanish, “la naranja” refers to the fruit, while “el naranja” or “el anaranjado” is the color, said Melissa Bowles, head of the Department of Spanish and Portuguese at the UI, adding that something like “Viva el naranja” would get closer to the Illini meaning.
“I hope this incident will be a teachable moment for our community and will underscore the importance of relying on professionals when engaging in translation,” Bowles said. “I think it was a wonderful gesture on the part of IUB to offer the shirts in multiple languages, but the execution was just a bit flawed.”
Bowles and Sánchez both see educational potential in the errors.
It’s unclear how the bookstore arrived at the mistranslated phrases, but it’s reminiscent of the obvious usage mistakes some of Sánchez’s introductory students make in the classroom, she said, especially when they’ve leaned on automatic transcription services.
Regardless, she plans to wear the shirt in some capacity. Maybe it’ll be a dress-up day with her friends who bought one before they were taken off the shelves, or the basis for an in-class exercise.
“I didn’t expect this to get this much public outrage,” said Sánchez, whose Tweet has been shared more than 100 times. “Part of me feels bad about it.
“I’m sure the person who did it meant no harm whatsoever. But I’m glad they took it seriously.”