CHAMPAIGN — Workers who clean University of Illinois buildings and feed students on campus took to Kirby Avenue on Wednesday in protest of recent frustrations with their employer.
The build-up of schedule changes, pay discrepancies and understaffing during the COVID-19 pandemic are their main concerns ahead of the union’s first bargaining session Nov. 18, which will address workers’ new contract before their current agreement expires in August 2022.
“They say we are ‘essential workers’ but they treat us like we are disposable,” said Dena Gary, president of Service Employees International Union Local 73, who works in the Illinois Street Residence Dining Hall.
Around 800 building-service, dining-service and facilities employees at the UI are represented by SEIU Local 73, which helped organize Wednesday’s protest.
Workers and union reps said “uncompetitive” pay has led to short-staffed departments, forcing some workers to cover the jobs of two or three other employees.
“Our pay has not kept up with the minimum wage, which is increasing a dollar a year now,” said Ricky Baldwin, senior field organizer for Local 73. “This wage compression has caused a big problem with hiring, because you can go to different places and make more.”
Minimum wage in Illinois is set to rise to $15 an hour in 2025, which could affect the UI workers’ new contract.
Kelsey Hayes worked at a local contractor for 12 years before taking a job as a building-service worker at the Lincoln Avenue Residence Hall in April 2020.
“I came here because the pay was so much better,” she said. “But you’re seeing all these other places get higher wages. They’re going to have to be more competitive with pay.”
And while shrunken staffs are plaguing employers across the country, Hayes said her co-workers concerns’ have lasted through the pandemic.
To help implement new cleaning procedures and protocols during the pandemic, more than 100 of the UI’s in-person workers had their schedules changed at the beginning of last school year.
“There’s this seeming lack of caring for people who have been on campus in the entire pandemic, and it seems like they take us for granted since we’re always going to be here,” Hayes said. “We need to feel respected.”
A few other frustrations have caught the attention of workers. Almost 200 facilities employees who work a higher-paid night shift, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., still haven’t received the correct shift differential in their checks.
Though the difference is a “few cents” in most cases, the union said, some of the pay delays have lasted months, even more than a year.
“We have been working with the Office of Business and Financial Services to calculate and distribute back pay and to ensure the differential is paid correctly going forward,” said UI campus spokesperson Robin Kaler.
Union reps claim a request to bargain was sent Sept. 14, but the university didn’t decide on a date for two months.
“The university values the significant contributions made by our employees who are represented by SEIU,” Kaler said. “Their current contract does not expire until August of 2022, and we are in negotiations with other unions whose contracts expire sooner.”