URBANA — Raises at the University of Illinois are rising.
UI system faculty, academic professionals and civil-service staff are in line for 3.5 percent merit-based raises effective Aug. 16.
“To help offset current economic challenges our nation is facing, this year’s program is larger than last year’s,” UI President Tim Killeen said in a statement on Tuesday.
Killeen has authorized 2 percent merit raises in three of the last five fiscal years: 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-2022.
Ahead of the 2017-18 year, he authorized 1 percent merit raises across the three campuses, shortly after the resolution of a 2-year-long state budget impasse.
In 2020-21, Killeen froze salaries in light of the pandemic’s financial hit; meanwhile, he and the senior executives at each campus took 6-month, 10 percent pay reductions to help fund a COVID-19 emergency relief fund for students.
As always, the raises don’t apply to union employees whose wages were negotiated through collective bargaining.
The announcement comes of the heels of Gov. J.B. Pritzker signing the 2023 state budget into law in April, which includes a 5 percent increase in appropriations for the UI system.
The $655.2 million is less than the UI requested but represents the first increase since fiscal year 2020, when the appropriation rose by 4.6 percent to $622 million.Here’s how standard UI faculty and staff raises have changed across 15 fiscal years:
2009 — 1.5 staff, 2.0 faculty
2010 — None
2011 — None
2012 — 3.0
2013 — 2.5
2014 — 2.75
2015 — 2.5
2016 — None
2017 — None at first; 2 starting in February
2018 — 1.0
2019 — 2.0
2020 — 2.0
2021 — None
2022 — 2.0
2023 — 3.5