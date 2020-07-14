URBANA — The University of Illinois celebrated Tuesday’s decision by the federal government to rescind new rules for international students.
The rules announced last week by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency would have prohibited foreign students from taking exclusively online course loads at American universities.
Harvard and MIT quickly filed a lawsuit challenging the rules, and the UI submitted a legal brief Sunday in support of that lawsuit.
In a mass mail Tuesday from President Tim Killeen, Executive Vice President Barb Wilson and the system’s three chancellors, UI administrators wrote: “We believed the new rule to be unnecessary, disruptive and harmful to international students and to U.S. higher education in general and had worked to support several legal challenges.”
“We are gratified to deliver today’s good news, and vow continued support of our international students and their access to the world-class education and opportunities provided by our universities,” they added.
In a separate statement, the UI’s Office of International Student and Scholar Services applauded the announcement and said it would “communicate in greater detail after we have examined the decision carefully.”
“However, with the previous guidance now in effect, international students on F-1 status will be able to keep this status for Fall 2020 provided they register for a full course load, regardless of whether these courses are in person or via remote learning,” it said.
About 9,900 UI students have F-1 visas.
The UI also filed a declaration in support of a lawsuit Monday by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 17 other states challenging the new rules.
Tuesday’s decision is being reviewed, said Annie Thompson, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office.
“We are reviewing the decision and evaluating its impact upon the litigation, but we are pleased that the federal government announced it will rescind this unlawful rule — which should never have been enacted — that would cause additional, unnecessary uncertainty for schools and students Illinois and across the country,” she said.