URBANA — After Jewish groups went public last year with complaints of anti-Semitism at the University of Illinois, Chancellor Robert Jones made good Friday on his previously announced plan to create an advisory council to address the issues.
In a mass email, he announced the creation of the Chancellor’s Advisory Council on Jewish and Campus Life.
It will “help us advance our commitment to an inclusive community where anti-Semitism and all other forms of hate will not be tolerated and each one of us can live and thrive in our full humanity,” Jones wrote.
The council is being co-chaired by former Chancellor Richard Herman and Erez Cohen, executive director of Illini Hillel.
Other members will include Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life; UI alumni, students, professors; an assistant director of the Gies College of Business; and members of the community.
In November, the UI released a “Joint Statement on Anti-Semitism” a month after Jewish groups went public with the complaint.
The complaint was originally filed in March by two students, who accused administrators of not doing enough to address anti-Semitism on campus.