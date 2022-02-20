URBANA — University of Illinois police are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers and messages across campus this weekend.
In a Sunday night mass email, Chancellor Robert Jones cited "multiple reports of antisemitic and hateful flyers being dropped in different locations on and around campus inside plastic bags filled with small rocks."
"These messages are offensive, outrageous and they represent unacceptable attacks on members of our Jewish community," Jones wrote. "They are antithetical to our university values of inclusion and tolerance, and they are another disheartening example of the kind of antisemitic acts and expressions that are too common in our nation and right here in the community where we all live, learn and work.
"Sneaking around and delivering hateful, hurtful and racist messages in little plastic sandwich bags filled with gravel is a cowardly and craven way to spew hate and division in our community," he added. "But I am so very proud that, time after time, here at Illinois during these past couple of very, very hard years, our students, staff and faculty come together at their very best when it is time to take care of one another.
"I ask that we all come together once again to show that the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is a place where people of all faiths, races, gender identities, ethnicities, national origins and viewpoints can live, learn and thrive."
In a separate Facebook post Sunday evening, Champaign's Sinai Temple also condemned the messages, writing: "Sinai Temple stands with the campus community in condemning today’s antisemitic attack and offering our support to our University of Illinois students, faculty and staff as we move forward from this cowardly event. Thank you to Chancellor Jones and the University administration for this strong response."
Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact UI police at 217-333-1216 or police@illinois.edu.