URBANA — The decision to offer the keynote address at the University of Illinois commencement to six-time Olympic track and field medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee was not made on a whim.
“This wasn’t just a casual invitation,” Chancellor Robert Jones said Monday. “We invited her because of what she’s doing, her high profile, but also because of the deep, critically important relationship that we’re building with her and others in East St. Louis.”
As the spring semester enters the home stretch at the UI, Jones offered a few institutional updates for members of the faculty senate at their Monday meeting.
Alongside notes on leadership searches and a newly bargained contract, Jones expanded on the UI’s recent connection with Joyner-Kersee, the legendary athlete-turned-philanthropist, and her hometown in the southwest corner of the state.
In 1988, the same year Joyner-Kersee returned from the Seoul Olympics with gold medals in the women’s heptathlon and long jump, she established the nonprofit Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, which focuses on sponsoring athletic, academic and leadership opportunities for children in the East St. Louis area.
She graduated from UCLA in 1986 and won medals in four straight Olympic games (‘84, ‘88, ‘92, ‘96).
“When her career ended, she could’ve lived anywhere in the (U.S.) or could’ve lived anywhere in the world that she wanted to, but because of her deep commitment to her hometown, she returned to East St. Louis and has used her celebrity as a platform to give back to that community in multiple ways,” Jones said.
In the last five years, with the help of former College of ACES Dean Kim Kidwell, Jones said the UI has “developed a deeper relationship” with Joyner-Kersee. Her foundation partnered with ACES and the UI Extension in 2019.
The chancellor has served on the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center board of directors, which helped fund one of Joyner-Kersee’s local food and agriculture initiatives, Jones said.
Two UI officals in particular — Chief of Staff Chris Span and Executive Associate Chancellor for Public Engagement Wanda Ward — have visited East St. Louis recently to consider new ways to deepen involvement with the city of 18,195, Jones said.
“We are trying to leverage the University of Illinois of Urbana-Champaign to have deep and meaningful relationships in communities of need, and to leverage our expertise to bring about fundamental change and to solve fundamental problems in those communities,” Jones said.
Joyner-Kersee will speak at the May 13 commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium.
Provost search
The UI’s searches to fill several leadership vacancies, including its next provost, have been “progressing as we had hoped,” Jones told faculty senators.
The chancellor said he’s confident the UI will announce appointments by the end of the semester, if not in the “weeks or days” to come.
Four finalists for the UI’s vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost role gave presentations on campus before spring break.
Bill Bernhard, previously the vice provost for academic affairs, has served in the role on an interim basis since August 2022, after the departure of Andreas Cangellaris.
GEO contract
Jones also mentioned the recent ratification of the university’s contract with the Graduate Employees Organization, the union representing thousands of UI graduate workers.
Early last week, members overwhelmingly affirmed the four-year agreement, which runs through spring 2026.
“We believe that this agreement is fair, it’s equitable and that it will continue to provide an opportunity for us for this university to be one of the most compelling destinations for graduate students, and for graduate educations across the country and across the world,” Jones said.