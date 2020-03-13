Let your voice be heard by submitting a Letter to the Editor here
URBANA — University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones said the decision to replace Chief Illiniwek isn’t one for student voters alone to make.
Earlier this week, students approved a nonbinding referendum, 4,222 to 3,597, that asked about adopting the belted kingfisher as the UI’s mascot.
“If we have a mascot, it has to be vetted broadly across the university,” Jones told The News-Gazette after Tuesday’s meeting of the UI Board of Trustees. “Otherwise, you’re going to get what appears to be happening in my email inbox, (which) is a lot of angry people.
“They don’t see it as a student effort. They see it as on the university’s part to name a mascot without the engagement of the broader university community,” he said.
The Chancellor’s Commission on Native Imagery: Reconciliation and Healing released a report in June that recommended a formal public retirement of Chief Illiniwek but left open the question of a new mascot.
“As soon as we finish thinking through our implementation strategy, which we’re getting close, we will deal with the issue — a mascot or not,” Jones said. “And if there is a mascot, what will be the process for doing it.”
He didn’t offer a timeline for announcements and said taking care of the coronavirus pandemic has become a “full-time focus.”
“Right now, getting us through this period is the top of my mind,” he said. But “we haven’t lost sight that this remains a critical issue. ... We’ll get it done as quickly as we can.”
He also said the issue is bigger than the mascot.
“A mascot is not the only way to have new tradition and to build school spirit. It’s one way, but it’s not the only way,” he said. “And so we’re going to be looking at those issues as well in the broader context of how do we move beyond Native American imagery to a system where we honor Native Americans and keep them at the center of what we do as a world-class research university?”
Asked whether he’d be fine with no mascot, Jones demurred.
“There are some very fine institutions that don’t have a mascot, and I’ll just leave it at that,” he said.