SAN DIEGO — University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones will chair the board of the Association of Public Land Grant Universities for the next year.
He takes over from Ohio State President Michael Drake, who handed off the gavel to Jones at the APLU’s annual meeting Monday in San Diego. The 26-member board provides oversight of the association, which promotes public universities’ three-part mission of teaching, research and community engagement.
President Peter McPherson called Jones an “exceptional leader” with an extensive background in public research universities. Before joining the UI as chancellor in 2015, Jones was president of University of Albany-SUNY and a longtime administrator at the University of Minnesota.