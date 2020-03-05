SAVOY — Windsor of Savoy residents will have the opportunity to take part in five upcoming events focusing on improving their intellectual, emotional and social wellness.
The events will be hosted by students in the University of Illinois’ civic engagement and wellness class.
Included will be cookie decorating at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, a tour of Krannert Art Museum at 1 p.m. March 28, Illini music night at 3 p.m. April 2, an Illinois baseball viewing party at 3 p.m. April 11 and a paint-and-sip event at 3:30 p.m. April 17.
Students in this UI class are majoring in such fields as kinesiology, community health, finance and psychology.