URBANA — Less than four months after launching a bus service for faculty and students between Chicago and its Urbana campus, the University of Illinois has lowered prices for the service from $40 to $25 a trip.
As of last week, 649 one-way rides have been taken on the UI Ride buses, which make three round trips on school days, UI System spokesman Tom Hardy said.
“In response to feedback, and to encourage ridership, UI Ride rates have been dropped to $25 each way for travel on university business and $30 each way for personal rides and guests,” Chief Financial Officer Avijit Ghosh wrote in a massmail last week.
The new prices are more in line with its competitors, such as Peoria Charter, which sells one-way tickets to O’Hare airport for about $32, according to its website.
Hardy said the UI System is pleased with UI Ride’s performance.
“We’re very satisfied with how the service — launched just four months ago — is performing so far, and the price discount announced this week will help raise UI Ride awareness and ridership,” he said.
“Since the start of this year, we are seeing increasing ridership week-to-week, including several regulars among the passengers,” Hardy said.
He compared it to Cornell University, which has a similar service between Ithaca and New York City.
“They said to expect it will take two years before the service is fully ramped up,” Hardy said. “So, we’ve got some time to go yet.”
Hardy expects ridership to grow for several reasons.
“Winter is typically a low travel season for university employees,” he said. And “the service is really just getting off the ground, and as word gets out, more people will use it.”
He also expects that as the Discovery Partners Institute ramps up its operation in Chicago, so will ridership.
The UI spent $900,000 on four buses to launch the shuttle service.
When it launched, the UI said employees traveling to Chicago either rented university “pool cars,” took a bus or train or drove their own cars.
The UI spends more than $1 million annually reimbursing employees for using private cars for trips to Chicago, UI President Tim Killeen said at the time.
The passengers who have taken the UI Ride buses have enjoyed the trips, Hardy said.
“Riders have offered mainly positive feedback with some suggestions,” he said. “Several frequent riders have replaced their weekly commuting routines to take advantage of UI Ride.”
Hardy provided glowing reviews of the service from three administrators, including from Phyllis Baker, DPI’s director of academic affairs.
“I live in Urbana, and UI Ride has afforded me the most convenient and comfortable transportation option to get to and from Chicago,” she said.