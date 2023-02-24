URBANA — Learning content and tutoring resources for local schoolchildren, wrapped in the familiar guise of a social media platform.
That’s the framework of a new, ambitious University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign project aimed at providing accessible educational services for students in area school districts.
Leading the initiative, tentatively titled “Illinois Virtual Partnership with Schools,” is Chris Span, UI chief of staff and associate chancellor for administration and Pre-K-12 Initiatives.
“We really feel like come August, we can finish the development of this platform and start to pilot out with select school districts and schools themselves,” said Span, also a professor of Education Policy, Organization and Leadership.
The idea stemmed from discussions with superintendents of local school districts, who made it clear that their students were experiencing comprehension loss, deep isolation and growing anxiety after COVID-19 disruptions, Span said.
Other K-12 educators echoed their talking points, so Span came back to Chancellor Robert Jones with an early proposal: using the UI’s talent to create a learning hub for such students.
“It dawned on me, we’ve got like 50,000 students at the University of Illinois who clearly learned how to master certain subjects in high school. Why don’t we ask them if they could be a tutoring force? What would that look like?” Span said.
After several months of information gathering, Span and a cross-college team of faculty, grad students and staff have a working vision for this virtual partnership. (Chief collaborators include, but aren’t limited to, Siebel Center for Design’s Rachel Switzky; Vidya Haran, associate professor in the Gies College of Business; and several graduate and undergraduate students in the College of Education and School of Art & Design.)
Developers plan to model the learning platform after popular social media sites like Instagram and TikTok, known for bite-sized posts, where the youngest generations spend much of their screen time.
The formula begins with small pieces of educational content created primarily by paid UI graduate and undergraduate students, posted on the platform for public school students to view.
For example, “How would you explain in 30 seconds how to do this algebraic equation in a short video?” Span said.
“We would hope to have a series of content knowledge that is almost asynchronous learning,” Span said. “But if you still need additional help, press this button, and one of the many people who are helping us generate this new knowledge is also a potential tutor that’s going to be able to help you in your classroom assignment.”
In Span’s view, the ethos of this social media-like learning platform is similar to the acclaimed TV program “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.”
“What Mr. Rogers recognized is he couldn’t get young people to stop watching television; that wasn’t going to stop,” he said. “But for 30 minutes a day, could they watch something that would be beneficial to their academic and emotional growth and well-being?”
As for costs, Span said the university is prepared to pay infrastructure-related expenses in-house, employing professionals to run and create the platform.
“We see it as a benefit to our state, which is a tremendous return on investment,” Span said. “Every time we help a student become college ready, we increased the potential pool of students who go to college.”
How much school districts would pay into the platform is a trickier question, Span said. The UI would encourage districts with budgets to support supplemental tutoring to enter contracts with the university to pay for the UI tutors’ work.
“Some of the school districts already allocated budgets for that, some districts don’t, so we have to figure out what is the equitable model in that regard,” he said.
Where Span hopes to fill in the gaps is through alumni philanthropy.
In a broader view, Span wants the Illinois Virtual Partnership to help fortify a relationship with local school districts that he called “spotty at best.”
“The worst thing that can come out of this is that we now have a better partnership in a better understanding where universities can partner with our schools,” Span said.
“This is our attempt to try to be that resource in ways that historically, perhaps we should have been, but we’d never been able to be.”