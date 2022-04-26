URBANA — Growing up in Taiwan, Yu Chieh Chiu always enjoyed fiddling with paper airplanes, but he wasn’t especially unique in that regard.
“I’ve always been known as the guy who just messes about with paper planes, like in class or at home, or whatever, but it was never very serious,” said the University of Illinois Ph.D. student in electrical engineering. “I think everyone starts out with paper planes, but that kind of just stops at a certain point.”
For Chiu, the interest never stopped.
And now, after signing up on a whim for a qualifier on the UI campus earlier this year and winning a national qualifying event in Dayton, Ohio, Chiu is heading to Salzburg, Austria, for the Red Bull Paper Wings world championships on May 13 and 14.
“I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll just go and meet some people,’” Chiu said of the local qualifier. “But when I got there, I saw other people were mostly there for fun as well, so I kind of got more relaxed. But then, I saw other people’s throws, and in my practice, I was close to what they were, so I thought, ‘OK, maybe I have a shot of actually winning this.”
The competition includes categories for airtime, aerobatics and distance, which is the category Chiu participates in. Each participant is given a limited amount of time to complete their plane, which must be made out of a standard piece of paper given out at the contest.
No materials, including tape or glue, are allowed, and ripping is off-limits, too.
Contestants cannot roll the paper or make it into a ball. Instead, the plane must simply be made out of folded paper.
Before the regional contest, Chiu decided he’d go for consistency rather than a world-record attempt. That meant going with a simple, streamlined design that eliminates any drag, which he compares to throwing a javelin, rather than a larger, more-complex design.
At the Dayton national qualifier, Chiu threw his plane 41.30 meters, giving him the eighth-longest qualifying distance in the world.
While the act of building a paper airplane is closer to aerospace engineering than the type of engineering he does, Chiu, who currently works with LED lights, sees a crossover in a certain way.
“In terms of the actual (subject) area, this is really different,” Chiu said. “But I think common with all engineering, we are here to solve problems, and if something doesn’t work out, we change our design, and we test it again, and we figure out the issues. So, in terms of that mentality, it’s similar.”
Chiu admits he’s still learning about the world of paper airplanes and the seriousness of the competition. But as he’s advanced, he and his friends, family and classmates have realized how legitimate and serious the event is.
“For the regional, when I told people, I think most of them thought, ‘Oh, it’s a fun event at a school,’” said Chiu, who credits his ability to throw to his experience playing baseball casually as a child. “And they didn’t think of it as anything really serious. And, neither did I at first, because it was just a fun event.
“But when I flew to Ohio and won that competition, people started to understand when I started to tell them, ‘This is like any other niche, serious event, like a sport, that is really competitive.’ So I think, not that they’re surprised, but they’re starting to understand the community.
“I am as well.”