URBANA — Despite rising cases on campus, including some of the more contagious variant, Chancellor Robert Jones on Monday lifted the “essential activities only” guidance that had been in place since the start of the semester.
At an academic Senate meeting Monday, Jones said he encouraged students to continue using “extreme caution.”
“We know that the highly contagious B117 variant is already among us. It’s already in our community,” he said. “And so we have to be extra vigilant in order to not allow that to rapidly spread across this university community.”
While the UI has avoided the large spike it had in the fall semester, it is averaging more than 40 new COVID-19 cases a day, more than double what it was a week ago.
Jones said he hopes to balance students’ freedom “within boundaries designed to maximize your health and safety.”
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said the decision to lift the restrictions was “made in consultation with the university’s leadership and in consultation with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.”
“It is difficult to sustain an essential services-only period for an indefinite amount of time,” she said. “We’re always working on ways to improve contract tracing, isolation and enforcement.”
The UI has also tightened the eligibility of which in-person employees can get the COVID-19 vaccine.
While Illini athletics, facilities and services, housing, tech services and student affairs staff were eligible last week, they no longer are, according to the UI’s vaccine website.
“Some groups that had an opportunity to register for a vaccine recently are not on the upcoming list because the number of available vaccines in this round is smaller than the number that were available then,” Kaler said. “Champaign-Urbana Public Health District determines which groups can be offered the vaccine in any specific round, and we follow their guidance.”
Said Jones: “I just ask everyone to continue to be patient as we advocate for moving everyone as quickly as possible to get vaccinated,” Jones said. “We don’t know yet what the next group of our faculty, staff and students will be or people in this community will be.”
Asked when the UI’s saliva-based tests would be expanded to the community, Jones said an announcement would likely be coming “in the next week or so.”
“We’ve made a lot of progress. We still have a few critical points to, from a financial perspective, to figure out,” Jones said.
“We’re having a follow-up meeting about this this week. The rollout is going to be sometime in the latter part of this week or next week. I’ve been told it’s going to be within the next week or two.”
“We are hopeful that within the next couple of weeks, working with our community partners, will start testing first responders, some employees of local governments and schools, some underserved groups and dependents of university employees,” Kaler said.
At Monday’s meeting, the Senate overwhelmingly approved a “Pass COVID/No Pass COVID” grade option for students this semester.
While some faculty expressed concern about what this could mean for different departments and state certifications, the measure was approved 115-15.
History Professor Ralph Mathisen said that students need to be trusted to make the right decision.
“If a student knows that a ‘Pass COVID’ grade is going to call into question their ability to progress to a next level or to obtain state certification in some program, it seems that the students might decide that that might not be the best option for them,” he said.
Registrar Meghan Hazen said that while students need to make their own decisions, she was concerned that “not all students are in good contact with their academic advisor and not all students understand all the intricacies” of the different grading options.
She said it will be important for the UI to educate students over the next few months.
“I have concerns that three years from now, I’m going to have a student come back and say, ‘Oh, I want to reverse that because I have to have a letter grade in chemistry in order to go to medical school,’” Hazen said.
“I think it’s important that we try to educate students as best we can and really reach them in more creative ways.”
Under the approved grading scheme, students will be allowed to choose the “Pass COVID/No Pass COVID” option after grades are submitted, and if they elect to use it, the class wouldn’t affect their GPA.
The “No Pass COVID” option will only apply for Fs, while students who get a D could use the “Pass COVID” option and earn credit.
Under the “credit/no credit” option used last year, those who got a D were included in the “no credit” designation.
The new grading scheme also extends the deadline for dropping courses until the last day of classes.
“These modifications are a response to the ongoing COVID0-19 environment, which include the continued remote delivery of a majority of our courses this spring, and the heightened stress and anxiety our students are continuing to experience,” Senate Education Policy committee chair Linda Moorhouse said.