URBANA — University of Illinois faculty and staff can expect a salary increase this fall — though the amount will depend on their qualifications, as determined by a variety of factors.
A 4 percent merit-based salary program will take effect starting Aug. 16 for faculty members and academic professionals and Aug. 20 for civil service staff.
That 4 percent figure is considered the average increase across each department, but employees will see higher or lower percentages based on individual performance.
Since this program applies to the entire UI system, each of the three universities will also use their own guidelines to adjust for “compression, market, equity and retention issues,” UI President Tim Killeen wrote in a letter to colleagues.
The program also does not apply to union members, whose contracts and salaries are determined by bargaining or settlements and are not typically included in unilateral decisions by the university.
The salary increase comes as part of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which is still pending final approval in at upcoming trustees meeting. A preliminary budget was approved at the March 30 meeting.