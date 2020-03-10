UI exploring online classes in wake of coronavirus
URBANA — While it’s business as usual for now, the University of Illinois is exploring the possibility of having to shift to holding classes online if the coronavirus epidemic continues.
In a massmail to UI students, faculty and staff, Chancellor Robert Jones wrote: “We are identifying ways to shift to online delivery of courses should the university be unable to continue providing in-person instruction.”
That has already happened on many campuses, including Ohio State, Harvard, Columbia, Princeton and colleges in hard-hit California and Washington state.
In his letter, Jones said campus working groups have been established to hone in on a number of specific areas and scenarios. Among them:
— International students: “We are developing options for new international students who might not be able to travel to campus this summer or fall to begin classes, and we are developing options for international students who are currently on campus and might not be able to return to their home country at the conclusion of the semester because of the outbreak.”
— Emergency response: “This group is preparing for the possibility that one or more persons on our campus contract the virus.”
— Community emergency response: “This group includes university representatives, as well as leaders from area governments, healthcare organizations, schools and other relevant agencies, and members are coordinating efforts to prepare for the possibility that one or more persons in the local community could contract the virus.”
— Disability issues: “This group is considering special concerns related to people with disabilities in the event the outbreak interrupts normal campus operations that are vital to these members of our campus community.”
— Event: “This group is considering the possible need to postpone or cancel events that involve large gatherings (e.g., athletic events, Engineering Open House, Commencement), as well as how to mitigate the negative impact of any such cancellations.”
— Financial issues: “This group is determining how to mitigate the financial implications for students whose studies are interrupted by the outbreak, and it is estimating the possible financial costs to the university.”
— Housing: “This group is working to identify housing options that could accommodate all students currently studying abroad in the event they all choose to return to campus because of the outbreak, and it is identifying housing options that could accommodate the international students who are currently on campus but might not be able to return to their home country at the conclusion of the semester.”
— Human resources: “This group is identifying and addressing potential employment issues that will arise if travel is limited this summer or fall, as well as issues involving current employees whose working conditions could be impacted by the outbreak.”
— Research issues: “This group is working to ensure that ongoing vital research operations are not interrupted even if the university must temporarily cease most normal operations.”
— Travel: “This group is addressing the possibility that air and mass transportation in the community could be interrupted by the outbreak, and it is providing guidance and support for students who are studying abroad and anyone traveling on university business.”
Earlier, UI officials announced the cancellation of all school-sponsored international spring break trips and domestic student spring break programs that require flying.
“At this point, with no confirmed cases in our local area, most of our academic and business operations are continuing as usual,” Jones wrote. “Classes continue to meet, and events continue to take place. And we all hope that circumstances do not require us to take any significant or disruptive new actions.
“... But as important as plans and policies will be if the virus reaches anywhere in our local community, our success in keeping one another safe will be determined by our actions as human beings. We work and live closely together here and the results of our choices do not stop at the doors of our homes or offices.
“This virus will impact all of us who live here in this area. If we are to confront a disease that will threaten our entire community, we must act together as a united community. We may not even know one another, but as this situation intensifies, I ask that we remember how much we all have in common.
“Students in our classes are worried about their well-being and thinking about their academic progress. Their parents and families — from all over the globe — want to know that their children will be safe. Staff and faculty members are thinking of their own families and friends. Members of the local community are dealing with these same uncertainties and challenges in their daily lives.
“This is a community challenge. It is one that will truly require a community to navigate through it.
“We will continue to update the COVID-19 website regularly, and we will communicate critical updates to all of our campus and community when we get new information.”
News-Gazette