URBANA — The University of Illinois System’s recent fundraising campaigns wrapped up with a combined $3.6 billion from 1.2 million individual gifts, surpassing records for previous yearslong donation drives.
Yet the UI Foundation has observed a “concerning” trend: The number of donors to the UI’s three campuses continues to decline.
“We’re seeing an interesting dynamic not only in Illinois, but across the country and, in fact, the globe: More gifts, more money, from less donors,” UI Vice Chancellor for Advancement Barry Benson said Monday. “So that’s something we’re trying to mitigate here as we move forward in the next campaign.”
Benson presented Urbana faculty members on the senate executive committee with updates from the “With Illinois” fundraising effort and ways the foundation might tweak messaging for the next capital campaign.
The UI Foundation’s “Brilliant Futures” campaign, which ran from 2003 to 2011, drew $2.43 billion in gifts from 242,689 total donors for the UI’s three campuses.
The most recent fundraising drive brought 185,425 donors, more than 170,000 of which contributed to the Urbana campus’ campaign.
“The number of donors is a bit concerning, and yet there is certainly cause for celebration as it relates to the dollars raised and the number of gifts we received every year,” Benson said.
What the UI Foundation has gathered from research on the topic, Benson said, is the new generations of alumni are more “cause-based” with their donation money, seeking themes and missions to support.
“They’re just simply not giving back to alma mater because that’s what Mom and Dad did, or because it makes them feel good, but because they want to have an impact,” Benson said.
The UI is currently charting the course for its next multiyear agenda, called “Boldly Illinois: Strategic Plan 2030.” Its previous strategic plan, “The Next 150,” runs from 2018 to 2023.
Benson also offered a response to whether UI donors have prevented the adoption of a new symbol or mascot after the retirement of Chief Illiniwek in 2007.
“By and large, our giving is not highly correlated to a mascot. It’s not highly correlated to athletic success,” Benson said. “The passion that our alumni and students have are indicated in the giving that they’re already doing.
“Does it come up in conversation? Absolutely. Pro, con, everything in between. But relative to raising money for faculty support, or scholarships, it really has no bearing whatsoever.”