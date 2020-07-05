CHAMPAIGN — A University of Illinois program that helped Michelle Yarbrough learn to speak with her new, more female voice has helped dozens of transgender people.
Speech-language pathologist Clarion Mendes said she began working with the gender diverse community about four-and-a-half years ago.
She said she is currently working with 15 to 20 transgender women — those who were assigned a male sex at birth but identify as female.
Transgender women often want their voices to have a bit higher, more feminine pitch, Mendes said.
Part of the way that is achieved is by repositioning the tongue so it’s more forward in the mouth, she said.
It’s a lot of work and retraining, she said.
“I always tell my clients, it’s 10 percent of what I do and 90 percent what they do,” she said.
These gender-affirming resonance and voice-training sessions are offered through the UI Speech-Language Pathology Clinic.
Yarbrough said the student coaches and team leader she worked with were confidence-builders for her, and also helped her learn to handle situations in work and daily activities. She graduated from the program ready to face the world as the woman she is now, she said.
“People like Michelle are so often my most motivated clients, because they know what they want and they are so eager to get that voice that truly identifies who they truly are,” Mendes said.
Debra Pressey