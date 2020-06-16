URBANA — The current chief of police at the University of Maryland-Baltimore has been chosen to be the new chief of the University of Illinois Police Department.
Pending trustee approval next month, Alice Cary will replace interim chief Matt Myrick, who has served in the interim role since January after previous chief Craig Stone took a position in Ohio.
Cary has been the Baltimore campus’s police chief since 2018; before that, she was the patrol operations captain with the University of Oregon Police Department.
In a mass email to students, Chancellor Robert Jones praised Cary for establishing a Campus Outreach and Support Team at the Baltimore campus “that engages with the campus and the greater community to build trust through establishing personal relationships, improving communications, operating transparently and demonstrating a commitment to serving all people.”
Cary said that while her first 30 days will be spent on assessing the department and what needs to be changed, she said policing in general needs to be reformed and that she is a proponent of “21st Century Policing,” which emphasizes community engagement, training and oversight.
“It sets the stage of how we build trust and legitimacy, and how we how we introduce procedural justice, which means that we’re explaining our actions and how we do what we do and why we do it,” Cary said.
Cary earned a master’s degree in criminal-justice management from Colorado Technical University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University.
A 34-year law enforcement veteran, Cary said the position at the UI would bring her closer to her mother in Michigan and her husband’s father in Wisconsin.
And she called the chance to lead the UI police a “once-in-a-career” opportunity.
“I still am pinching myself,” she said.
Also pending trustee approval, the UI announced Tuesday that entomology Professor Gene Robinson, who also serves as director of the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, has been named interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
“Professor Robinson brings more than three decades of experience as a faculty member, academic leader and university administrator here at Illinois,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris said in a mass email.
He’ll start July 1 and serve as interim dean for a year while a national search is conducted.
He’s replacing Feng Sheng Hu, dean since 2016, who is leaving to become dean of Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.
While the search is conducted, plant biology Professor Donald Ort will serve as acting director of the Institute for Genomic Biology.