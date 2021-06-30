URBANA — Returning to the classroom wasn’t always easy for retired Sgt. Garrett Anderson.
He joined the Army in 1998 and the National Guard shortly after, and was serving his second tour in Iraq in 2005 when a roadside explosion took his right arm, broke his jaw and gave him a traumatic brain injury.
After obtaining a criminal-justice degree from Illinois State University in 2010, he decided to go for a master’s in 2012 at the University of Illinois.
But on his first day of class, in a windowless, dark room in the School of Social Work, Anderson experienced a panic attack.
His environment heightened his feelings of isolation. Semesters of schoolwork lay ahead, and he hadn’t yet found a community who shared his experiences.
“I didn’t know any other veterans on campus; I had no camaraderie or anything like that,” Anderson said.
It wasn’t until 2015 that the Chez Veterans Center — then the Center for Wounded Veterans in Higher Education — was established for students like Anderson, as a “one-stop shop” for veterans on campus.
With the center’s resources at his disposal — 14 rooms for student veterans, transition-oriented courses and tutoring, a wing of counselors and more — he gave the master’s another shot, completing his degree in rehabilitation counseling in 2018.
Anderson now works as an outreach coordinator and recruiter for the same institution that revitalized his post-military life.
“When Chez was built, there was that community I could come to with people that had been through the same thing I’d been through,” he said. “That really helped my confidence and being able to be successful because there was other people like me, I wasn’t just a one-armed guy sitting on campus who got looked at; there were other veterans who had lived that life and walked through that same path I did.”
The UI was recognized as a “Purple Heart University” on Friday for the Chez Veterans Center’s contributions to the military student community.
The award honors universities with a veterans’ facility on campus and a Purple Heart recipient on staff, which Anderson fulfilled. Anderson put through the application, making the UI the first school in Illinois to receive the designation.
“We are honored to be a part of the dedication of the University of Illinois as a Purple Heart entity, here at this beautiful center,” said Joe Schaler of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 159. “The first time I saw it a few months ago, I was just in awe of it — you have got a world-class center here, absolutely.”
The Chez Veterans Center carries a long school tradition of support for the military and disability communities at the UI that began in 1948, when Timothy Nugent, the “father of accessibility,” established the nation’s first higher-education support program for disabled vets.
Plenty of UI and government officials attended Friday’s event, including Chancellor Robert Jones and Dean of Applied Health Sciences Cheryl Hanley-Maxwell; Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen; state Sens. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet; and state Reps. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, and Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville.
Unique amenities
The complex’s 14 rooms are designed for a range of physical abilities. The shelves in the rooms and kitchen are lowered; the showers are huge.
In fact, nearly every bit of the center is designed for maximum accessibility, catered toward specific veteran traumas.
Many floor surfaces are tightly carpeted so wheelchair users can move unimpeded.
The lobby and hallways are illuminated by “uplighting,” where the bulbs and LEDs reflect off the ceilings and walls.
The technique limits exposure to direct light, potentially preventing migraine-inducing effects for veterans with traumatic brain injuries.
Though the center was built with war wounds in mind, its services aren’t solely for those with combat injuries. That’s part of why the name was changed in 2019, Anderson attested.
“We found that a lot of veterans didn’t identify as a ‘wounded veteran’; they didn’t have a missing arm or a missing leg or anything like that,” he said. “It was more of a way to open the doors up, because a lot of people felt they weren’t eligible for these services because of the name.”
Internalized struggles
A couple internal tensions exist for veterans who grapple with disability after combat. Many wounds, like post-traumatic stress, anxiety disorders and traumatic brain injuries, are invisible. Through training and war, admitting injury is often discouraged.
“For someone in the military, saying you’re injured or disabled is a big thing, because you’re told to suck it up, drive off, take some ibuprofen and you’re fine,” Anderson said. “Because you’re going to be stigmatized if you say you’re hurt. You’re going to be punished, going to be pressured to say you’re not.”
The center assisted over 600 military-connected students last semester; 466 veterans and 156 dependents, according to the Office of Financial Aid.
Many of them find employment after utilizing the facility’s resources, like David Steinfels, who graduated in 2019 with a degree in global studies after serving as a Marine Corps infantryman from 2011 to 2015.
After four years of roping out of helicopters in North Africa, South Korea and the Middle East, Steinfels said the classroom was a “relaxing” change of pace. When he arrived on the UI campus after two years at Oakton Community College in Des Plaines, he was floored at what the Chez facility had to offer.
Steinfels quickly secured a room at Chez for his final two years of undergrad. Now heading to Columbia University for graduate school, he credits the center’s staff for doing the groundwork that allowed him to excel in his studies.
“That’s why I was able to maintain my GPA and do well, because I didn’t have to get on calls with the VA trying to find information for hours and hours,” he said.
Administrators at Chez helped him secure subsidized housing and maximize his veteran benefits, for example.
From battlefield to classroom
The mindset shift from soldier to student can be an abrupt one.
“Getting out of infantry was limiting, because you’re just training one facet, and that is just to attack the enemy,” Steinfels said.
Military habits don’t always directly translate to school life, either.
“If you’re in the military, there’s no studying, you haven’t done math or English in years, you haven’t had to write papers in years,” Anderson said.
That’s why Chez offers specialized classes on scheduling and study tips. Anderson once coached a struggling veteran through the entire draft process of a term paper.
“When you make someone accountable, they get more responsible,” he said.
Steinfels said being a student veteran wasn’t without its perks, either — a later start helped him relate to professors and pick up recommendations. He often translated complex classroom concepts for his younger peers using the “Keep it simple, Stupid” mantra from his days in the military.
During his stay, he tried to start an international veterans group and built friendships with student veterans from South Korea and Israel. Living at the facility, he met military officers of all walks of life. After working in an all-male unit in the Marines, he finally acquainted himself with female veterans on campus.
His resident adviser was a 64-year-old Vietnam veteran who’d served 20 years in the Air Force, who felt the full brunt of the age gap many student veterans deal with.
“When I’m sitting in class and my professor is several years younger than I am and my life is so much different than theirs and what I’ve been through, it’s a very humbling moment for some of those veterans to realize you’re always going to learn from someone regardless of their age,” Anderson said. “But having a place like this where you can come back out and re-center yourself, it helps them go out and be successful.”