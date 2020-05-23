At Illinois, there are few higher honors than the Campus Awards for Excellence, an annual salute to faculty, staff and teaching assistants who go above and beyond.
Today, in the second of two parts, we spotlight recipients in six categories, with comments provided by nominators.
EXCELLENCE IN GRADUATE AND PROFESSIONAL TEACHING
Sandraluz Lara-Cinisomo (kinesiology/community health), whose “course has become one of the most popular with graduate students because they know she will be prepared and engaging.”
Paris Smaragdis (computer science), who “helps students develop a well-rounded understanding of the material and how it relates to real-world applications.”
EXCELLENCE IN GRADUATE STUDENT MENTORING
Sarita Adve (computer science), who “takes an approach to mentoring rooted in the belief that every student can succeed with the right environment and mentoring, but that every student ... has their own needs.”
Chi-Fang Wu (social work), “a great role model for faculty members through her own modeling of mentoring and by better structuring mentoring opportunities and expectations for faculty members.”
EXCELLENCE IN GUIDING UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH
Jennifer Hardesty (human development/family studies), who “fosters student success by creating new opportunities around core areas such as undergraduate research experiences or writing skills.”
Darko Marinov (computer science), whose “personal commitment” to students empowers them “not only to learn what it means to be a successful researcher but also to make significant contributions to the larger research community.”
EXCELLENCE IN ONLINE AND DISTANCE TEACHING
Dawn Bohn (food science/human nutrition), who directs the off-campus food science master’s program and “serves as the adviser to approximately 100 degree-seeking students every year.”
EXCELLENCE IN UNDERGRADUATE ADVISING
Neil Baer (communication), who “encourages students to be future-oriented, and they trust him to help them work through important life and career decisions.”
Becky Meline (nuclear, plasma and radiological engineering), who “has advised every undergraduate student who has entered NPRE since 2004,” serving as their “first and last stop in the advising process.”
STUDENT GOVERNMENT TEACHING EXCELLENCE AWARD
Kenneth Cuno (history), whose “template for teaching encourages students to read texts critically and provides the opportunity to engage with literature as a means for understanding culture.”
Ane Icardo Isasa (Spanish/Portuguese), who “sets the bar of expectation high, but with an enthusiasm and love for Spanish and teaching that makes it accessible.”
Charles ‘Stretch’ Ledford (journalism), who is “dedicated to building shared community” and whose “students applaud his dedication to supporting” their success.
Eman Saadah (linguistics), who “makes the challenge of learning (Arabic) seem simple and attainable” and brings a passion for the language and culture that’s “infectious.”