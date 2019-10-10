URBANA — Complaints about anti-Semitism in a diversity training program for residence hall advisers have prompted a campus review and an apology from University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones.
The incident, along with the discovery of a swastika inside a UI building earlier in the week, led Jones to issue a statement late Wednesday denouncing anti-Semitism.
In a mass email to the campus, Jones said the swastika was found Monday inside the Foreign Languages Building. That incident is still being investigated.
The chancellor said a student also raised concerns about "anti-Semitic content" at a staff development program for UI Housing workers. The presentation was offered as part of a regularly scheduled diversity program for resident advisers and included about a dozen student-employees and one full-time staff member.
The exact nature of the comments aren't clear, but they were made by a student, according to campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.
"This exercise was part of a university program created to help students learn to share diverse ideas and perspectives that lead to new understanding. Instead of fostering dialogue, it incited division, distrust and anger," Jones said. "The program allowed our students to enter an extremely challenging and potentially volatile situation without the preparation, training, education and professional oversight they needed to succeed. This is inexcusable and unacceptable. This is a failure to our students, and that is my responsibility."
The chancellor said housing staff members have been meeting individually with those who attended the program to "understand fully the presentation and the nature of the conversations that followed."
The campus is also taking other actions, including:
— Instituting anti-Semitic training for all full-time housing staff, resident advisers and multicultural advocates by the end of the semester.
— Launching an "immediate, full review" of the hiring, training and professional oversight and management of resident advisers and multicultural advocates.
— Commissioning an external review of UI Housing's multicultural educational programs "to help us identify and to implement best practices based on leading national peers."
Jones said the two incidents "challenge our fundamental values of tolerance and inclusion" and formally apologized in the email.
"I want to state publicly and unequivocally that acts and expressions of anti-Semitism are acts and expressions of hatred and discrimination that are in direct opposition to our core values," he said. "Bias and prejudice are antithetical to the educational foundations of our university and hurtful to our entire community. The idea that any individual feels threatened for expression of personal religious or ethnic identity is unacceptable.
"We will always recognize the rights of those on the campus to safely and freely express their perspectives and opinions. But we will also be ready to condemn statements and actions that violate our shared values and seek to demean, intimidate or devalue others in our community," he said.
Jones promised the campus would continue to track and address incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, bias and prejudice on campus.
"I apologize to all of our students and to our community. This university promises an experience that prepares students to live, work and lead in a multicultural, diverse and international society," he said in the email. "We did not live up to our obligations in this case. We are taking immediate action to ensure that, going forward, our programs and initiatives position our students for success."