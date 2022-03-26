CHAMPAIGN — A group of University of Illinois law professors assisted behind the scenes in the Senate confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, concluding in their report that she is “an extremely competent jurist.”
With the Senate now on track to confirm Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, the UI College of Law disclosed Friday that it assisted in the process by assembling a group of its professors — each experts in their fields — to review and assess Jackson’s opinions and other writings.
Among the conclusions drawn by the UI group in its report was that Jackson “is an extremely competent jurist whose work demonstrates a high degree of integrity and an admirable judicial temperament.”
Also included in the group’s report was praise for Jackson’s legal knowledge and analytical skills and as a skilled interpreter of statutes.
The UI College of Law and Stanford Law School were the only two law schools invited by the American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary to take part in the process leading up to its testimony Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, UI law school officials said.
The UI group, co-chaired by law school Dean Vikram Amar and Professor Jason Mazzone, also included Ralph Brubaker, Margareth Etienne, Matthew Finkin, Paul Heald, Eric Johnson, Richard Kaplan, Robin Kar, Andrew Leipold, Arden Rowell, Jamelle Sharpe, Lesley Wexler and Verity Winship.
The College of Law library faculty, led by Pia Hunter, also assisted by gathering Jackson’s publicly available writings.
Mazzone said the process of reading and reviewing Jackson’s work had to be kept confidential, and also had to be done quickly and on short notice.
“We hit the ground running and put in hundreds of hours,” he said.
The works to be reviewed were divided up among the law professors, each of whom wrote an evaluation on such things as Jackson’s strengths and weaknesses, indications of fairness or bias and whether the readings reflected the temperament and integrity required to serve on the Supreme Court, according to Mazzone.
The faculty members participating were asked to work independently and avoid discussing their opinions until the final report was delivered, he said.
Mazzone said among the diverse group of professors, there was a strong consensus that Jackson takes her work seriously, listens to and considers arguments on both sides of the case, and is open-minded about the arguments that are made to her, diligent in her research and very good at explaining her decisions even in straightforward cases.
Kaplan said each professor had less than a week to do the reading and write a five-page report, and not all cases each professor was assigned were in thier field of legal expertise.
His conclusion about Jackson, he said: “She’s a careful jurist who prepares her opinions with consummate professionalism, impeccable integrity and exceptional temperament.”
Kaplan said he was impressed by the wide range of cases Jackson has dealt with, and he noted she treated each litigant very seriously.
He and Mazzone both said they considered the UI law school’s contribution to the process as an important public service.
It was also a tremendous honor for the college, Mazzone said. It was the first time the UI law school had been invited to be part of the process, he said, and he hopes it won’t be the last.
“We were very proud to be invited, and I was very proud of the energy my colleagues brought,” he said.