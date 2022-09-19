CHAMPAIGN — Vik Amar, seven-year dean of the University of Illinois’ College of Law, plans to step down from his post before the start of the next academic year.
“My remaining time as dean will be spent making sure that the College of Law continues its important work and upward trajectory, and assisting the Provost as he initiates in the coming months a search for the next dean,” Amar said in an announcement Monday.
“I look forward to serving the College of Law and the UIUC campus even after I am no longer dean.”
Amar joined the UI’s College of Law as dean in 2015, after many years as a professor at University of California law schools, including U.C. Davis, where he was senior associate dean for academic affairs. He earned his J.D. from Yale Law in 1988.
Amar is a scholar of constitutional law. Before his days as a professor, he clerked for Judge William Albert Norris of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and for Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun.
According to the UI, Amar is the first American-born person of Indian descent to serve as dean of a major American law school.
Amar told The News-Gazette Monday he isn't sure of his plans beyond this academic year but "I very much hope to remain connected to the College of Law and UIUC in some way."