URBANA — The University of Illinois is opposing new proposed visa rules that could limit how long international students can stay in the U.S.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security proposed ending a provision that lets international students stay for the length of their academic program.
Academic institutions currently determine how long that is, but under the proposed rules, DHS would set a fixed length and allow for extensions.
“This change would provide the Department with additional protections and mechanisms to exercise the oversight necessary to vigorously enforce our nation’s immigration laws, protect the integrity of these non-immigrant programs, and promptly detect national security concerns,” the agency said.
But the UI’s International Student & Scholars Services office criticized the move for “creating uncertainty.”
“The University of Illinois strongly opposes this proposed change,” Vice Provost Reitumetse Obakeng Mabokela and ISSS Director Martin McFarlane wrote in an email to international students. “We greatly believe in the value our international students and scholars bring to our campus and community, and creating uncertainty over our students’ ability to complete their programs is an unreasonable action.”
They said the university would be submitting a letter with its concerns and joining educational associations to advocate against the proposed rule.
DHS is taking comments on it until Oct. 26.
The Graduate Employees Organization also issued a statement opposing the rule, calling it “xenophobic.”
“The stated rationale for this policy change is to combat terrorism in the U.S. … despite the presence of international students (and people overstaying their visa) having nothing to do with terrorism on U.S. soil,” the statement said.
“DHS might think that international students are a burden on the academic system, and an easy target for political posturing; but we know they are an essential part of our university and this country’s academic system.”