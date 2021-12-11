URBANA — The University of Illinois is returning to its larger-scale, in-person graduation ceremonies starting today.
This weekend and next, 11 UI colleges, schools and departments will host their own in-person winter convocation ceremonies for students who earned their degrees in August or December.
The university-wide commencement in May is where degrees are conferred by the UI president.
But at most convocations in winter and spring, undergraduate and graduate students are individually recognized for completing their degree programs.
According to Rod Hoewing of the UI Registrar’s Office, 3,732 students are on the degree list for fall 2021.
Around 320 graduates have registered to participate in the winter convocation ceremony of the UI’s biggest college, Liberal Arts and Sciences.
“This is on pace to match pre-pandemic registration, when we averaged between 330 and 350 participants in the winter ceremony annually,” said Brad Petersen, communications director for the college.
They’ll get a chance to walk the stage — masked — at Krannert Center for Performing Arts a week from today, at 1:30 p.m. Graduates received four tickets for guests, and all attendees will be required to wear face coverings through the ceremony. No proof of vaccination or a recent negative test is required.
Petersen said the college anticipates 860 degree recipients for December 2021 and 480 for August 2021.
“We encourage graduates and their guests to arrive early to make sure they have enough time to park and find their seat,” he said. “We are excited to be back in person, and we hope the graduates and their guests enjoy the day.”
Venues will open one hour before the start times. The current schedule and attendance estimates for winter convocations goes as follows and was provided by Laura Wilhelm-Barr, the UI’s director of special events.
(Convocations hosted at Krannert will use Tryon Festival Theatre for overflow.)
Today
Graduate College Doctoral Hooding Ceremony
- , 10 a.m., Krannert Center, Foellinger Great Hall: 140 grads participating, 800 guests expected.
School of Labor and Employment Relations, 2:30 p.m., Krannert/Great Hall: 96 grads participating, 700 guests expected.
Sunday
School of Social Work,
- 1 p.m., Krannert/Great Hall: 99 grads participating, 700 guests expected.
College of Media
- , 2 p.m., Alice Campbell Alumni Center.
Dec. 17College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences
- , 5 p.m., Krannert/Great Hall: 121 grads participating, 675 guests expected.
ROTC Tri-Service Commissioning,
- 5 p.m., Foellinger Auditorium: 5 grads participating, 150 guests expected.
Financial Engineering Department
- (master’s degrees), 6 p.m., Alice Campbell Alumni Center.
School of Information Sciences
- , 7 p.m., virtual ceremony.
Dec. 18
Grainger College of Engineering
- , 10 a.m., Krannert/Great Hall: 330 grads participating, 1,300 guests expected.
Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
- , 10 a.m., Lincoln Hall Theatre: 27 grads participating, 200 guests expected.
College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
- , 1:30 p.m., Krannert/Great Hall: 315 grads participating, 1,600 guests expected.
Gies College of Business, 5 p.m., Krannert/Great Hall.