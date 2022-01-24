TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After 19 months leading the University of Illinois Police Department, Chief Alice Cary is looking elsewhere for employment.
Cary is one of four finalists for chief of police at Florida State University in Tallahassee and was the last of the four to meet with the public Monday.
The eight-member search committee at FSU has a meeting set for noon Eastern on Tuesday to make a recommendation to the vice president of administration and finance.
Calling it a “once-in-a-career” opportunity, Cary, 57, came to the UI from the University of Maryland at Baltimore, where she had been chief for two years.
The UI post is her ninth law-enforcement-related job in a career spanning 35 years. Her longest stint at one place was in Saginaw, Mich., where she was an officer for the Buena Vista Township Police Department from 1987 to 1998.
Born in Flint, Mich., Cary saw the UI post as an opportunity to be closer to her mother in that state and her husband’s father in Wisconsin.
Founded in 1851, FSU is a research university with about 44,000 students, a staff of 13,570 employees and 276 degree programs.
That compares with about 51,000 students at the UI, founded in 1867.
At the UI, Cary is responsible for a staff of 65 sworn police officers and an administrative staff of about 100. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice, attended Northwestern University’s Public Safety Staff and Command School and is currently a doctoral student in the UI’s School of Education.
During her tenure, Cary has helped launch the UI’s co-responder model, which teams up social workers with police officers to deal with mental-health crises and has expanded the number of canine partners the department employs as therapy dogs.
The other three candidates for the FSU job are also police chiefs at universities: Gary Lewis Jr. at the University of Louisville, Rhonda Harris at Old Dominion and Deb Cheesebro at William & Mary.
Cary was not available for comment Monday afternoon. News of her job search was a surprise to many at the UI Police Department.