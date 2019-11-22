URBANA — A $1,930 grant from the University of Illinois Dads Association will fund a new bicycle for the UI Police Department so it can expand its bicycle patrols.
The Dads Association provided a similar grant in 2017 for a new bicycle, which also allowed the department to add officers to the bicycle unit.
Bicycle patrols are valuable on a college campus, as they’re able to navigate areas where a squad car can’t, said UI Officer Kent Jones. They also make it easier for officers to talk with students or other members of the campus community, police said.
From April to September 2019, the bicycle unit conducted 29 patrols totaling 170.5 hours and patrolled football games, concerts and other events. Bicycle officers also helped install free lights on students’ bicycles to keep them safe while biking at night.
The department has plans to add new officers to the bicycle unit, but they need proper equipment to do their jobs safely and effectively, said UI police Lt. John Brown, expressing gratitude for the Dads Association grant.