CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois police issued a campus safety notice after a robbery Saturday afternoon near Sixth and Green streets.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, police said, a UI student walking on the sidewalk near Fifth and Green was confronted by a man who pushed him, demanded money and made a threat of physical harm.
“The student followed the suspect to an ATM in the 600 block of East Green Street, withdrew cash, and gave it to the offender,” police said.
The offender then left the area. The student did not require medical attention, police said.
Security cameras captured an image of the suspect, who was wearing a red-and-blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He was described as about 5-foot-10 with a thin build.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact UIPD at 217-333-1216. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
”University Police, in cooperation with the Champaign Police Department and the Urbana Police Department, has a full complement of officers patrolling the campus area,” UI police wrote in a Saturday release. “Between these agencies, our campus is one of the most highly-patrolled areas in the region. More than 2,200 security cameras are posted around campus to deter crime and identify offenders.”