URBANA — The University of Illinois has named an interim executive vice president to succeed Barbara Wilson, who was selected as the next president of the University of Iowa.
Chief Financial Officer Avijit Ghosh was named interim executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs, President Tim Killeen announced Wednesday.
Ghosh will begin July 15, when Wilson starts her new job at Iowa. Ghosh, 71, plans to retire when a replacement for Wilson is found through a national search for the UI system’s second-in-command.
Killeen also named Urbana campus CFO Paul Ellinger as interim system CFO. Both appointments require approval from the board of trustees at its meeting today.