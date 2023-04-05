URBANA — Among the typical challenges for college students with autism, understanding class material doesn’t usually make the top of the list.
Instead, difficulties may lie with expressing their learning, whether they’re trying to meet classroom deadlines, keep content organized or work in groups, said Assistant Teaching Professor in Human Development and Family Studies Jeanne Kramer, head of The Autism Program chapter at the University of Illinois.
The Illinois Neurodiversity Initiative (INI), a new program offering academic and social support for autistic and neurodivergent students, is accepting applications for its second cohort of underclassmen.
The four-year program aims to help students with autism and other mental conditions such as ADHD and dyslexia adjust to their college experience and eventual entry into the workforce.
“In my opinion, the neurodiverse brain is the type of brain that solves some of the world’s biggest problems,” Kramer said.
The INI welcomed 11 students into its first cohort this academic year.
Organizers plan to accept about 15 students next fall — the deadline for those admitted to the UI to apply is April 15.
April is National Autism Awareness Month.
The prevalence and detection of autism among American children has continued to rise in recent years.
A Centers for Disease Control study released last week estimated that one in 36 8-year-olds had autism in 2020, compared to one in 44 in 2018.
Researchers attributed the pattern to increased awareness and screening for autism spectrum disorder.
Regardless, Kramer said, “do the math on campus. That’s a significant amount of students who are on the autism spectrum.”
The concept for the INI program began to form when a software giant partnered with the University of Illinois.
In 2018, Microsoft started its Accessibility Lighthouse Program, investing $200,000 to help develop a pipeline for neurodivergent students to join its technology jobs.
The company was one of the first to start its own hiring initiative for neurodiverse employees, and brought the UI, one of its top recruiting universities, into the fold, Kramer said.
INI is designed to meet a wide range of neurodiverse students’ needs for school, social settings, mental health and career readiness.
All students in this year’s cohort were enrolled in an academic strategies class first semester, followed by a pre-employment seminar in the spring.
Representatives from several companies have spoken to the cohort about hiring practices and how they interact with neurodiverse individuals, Kramer said.
Career Center specialists have helped students write resumes and prepare for interviews.
Meanwhile, INI sets up regular social events and organizes mental health support through the Department of Psychology.
INI students can schedule regular mental health check-ins with the UI Autism Clinic.
What Kramer has learned from this year’s cohort: There is no one-size-fits-all solution when structuring support for autistic students. Sensory and social challenges vary greatly from person to person.
“One blanket way of supporting them is not going to be enough. We need to have the resources to diversify the type of support we provide,” Kramer said.
Kramer hopes to make the curriculum of INI a “living document” for current and future students to structure. Julie Duvall, president of The C-U Autism Network and the mother of three children with autism, said she hopes the program avoids adopting any “cookie-cutter approach.”
“If you know one person with autism, you know one person. That’s the motto in the autism world,” Duvall said.
“Any program needs to be open-minded, and willing to look outside the box.”
The Autism Program of Illinois funds the program as of now, Kramer said. Several corporate sponsors, including State Farm, have given donations to keep it running. News of the program has spread through word of mouth, Kramer said, and a few students currently enrolled in the university have asked whether they can join the initiative.
Kramer encouraged admitted students who are interested in the program to apply soon, so acceptance can come back ahead of May college decisions.
“For those businesses who want to get in front of our students, recruit our students, we hope they will be inspired to help financially support our students, because if we don’t get finances it’s going to go away,” she said.
“These companies have realized that autistic individuals and neurodiverse individuals have particular strengths and abilities that make them really incredible employees if the right supports are in place.”