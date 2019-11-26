CHAMPAIGN — In many ways, technology has been a godsend for people who have cognitive disabilities because of strokes, dementia or traumatic brain injuries.
Google Maps helps drivers who have lost their sense of direction. Rideshare apps like Uber offer independence for those who can no longer drive. Online calendars help people keep track of events.
But those apps can be complicated or confusing for people who haven’t used them before, especially older adults.
A new five-year, $4.6 million grant shared by the University of Illinois and two other institutions is aimed at helping adults over age 60 with cognitive disabilities — and their caregivers — deal with the challenges of everyday life.
The grant from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research runs through September 2024 and is a collaborative effort with Weill Cornell Medicine in New York and Florida State University.
The UI’s share is about $1.4 million.
Leading the project for the UI are Wendy Rogers, a kinesiology and community health professor who studies technology and aging, and Raksha Mudar, a speech and hearing science professor who focuses on neuro-degenerative disorders. Their team will work with physicians and engineers at Cornell and psychologists at Florida State.
Rogers and Mudar said the goals are to understand the challenges that adults with cognitive disability deal with every day and identify existing and emerging technology that can help. Researchers also want to provide resources to ensure people can take advantage of that technology, Rogers said.
“The potential is great for these technologies to help them. But there’s no support for them learning how to use them to begin with,” Rogers said. “That’s part of what we want to do.”
The funding agency wants to attack the issue on multiple fronts, Rogers said, through research, development and training. The grant will establish a Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center called ENHANCE — Enhancing Neurocognitive Health, Abilities, Networks and Community Engagement.
To assess the need, Rogers and her colleagues plan to interview 1,332 people (444 at each of the three sites), then use that information to guide future research and development.
The project will target three groups: people with mild cognitive impairment, who frequently progress into more severe dementia; people who have had strokes, who often get better; and people with traumatic brain injuries, who may improve, stay the same or get worse over time, she said.
‘How do we help them?’
Researchers will ask about what they do around the house and outside the home, as well as shopping, transportation, health, finances and basic daily activities such as exercise.
They will repeat the interviews several times over the five-year period, to see how their needs and experiences change, said Rogers, who will lead the assessment phase.
The needs assessment will include relatives and friends who provide support and care, Rogers said, a group that is often overlooked.
Interviewing patients at all three sites allows for a much more diverse sample drawing from the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest, she said. At Illinois, participants will be recruited downstate as well as in the Chicago area, working through Carle, OSF and other health care providers, she said.
Meanwhile, development projects led by Florida State will focus on two key areas: transportation and mobility, including navigation apps; and “prospective memory” — remembering to do something in the future, such as turning off the coffee maker, taking your medicine or keeping a doctor’s appointment.
“That tends to be very challenging for people with cognitive impairment,” Rogers said.
“We’ll be designing tools that will be easier to use by older adults with cognitive disabilities and that are tailored to what their specific needs are. What do they need to remember and how do we help them?”
They hope to devise a system that uses artificial intelligence to develop one calendar to easily track health, home and social activities. Patients would be able to enter information about an upcoming doctor’s appointment and reminders for a pill that has to be taken every four hours but can’t interfere with other medications, for example.
Existing systems tend to be too confusing when entries have to be repeated or changed, she said.
“There aren’t things out there that do exactly what we think we might want to do,” she said.
Limitations of technology
At the same time, researchers want to understand what this population uses in terms of current technology, so they can “take advantage of what is out there,” Rogers said. “We don’t need to reinvent Google Maps or Uber. What we want to do is provide support for using those technologies, teaching them how to use it.”
That might involve additional instructions through an app on their phone that will walk them through the steps, or a video that illustrates what to do and helps them as they learn.
The key is giving people autonomy and independence so they don’t have to rely on others to help them get places, Rogers said.
“If I can walk with the help of a map, if I can call a rideshare app and go somewhere on my own if I want to, it gives such freedom,” she said.
Other projects will focus on developing technology to support general cognitive function and social engagement. Social isolation and loneliness is a big problem, she said.
Tools could help them remember a granddaughter’s birthday so they can send a card in time, or remember when a son is coming over for dinner so they can make a dessert. Forgetting those events is “dismaying,” she said, and they miss out on the social engagement, which is important for their mental health.
The research team also hopes to develop partnerships with health-care providers and the tech industry to develop new products.
Rogers said tech companies are recognizing the need to help the growing number of older adults as the population ages,
“But I also think unfortunately, their designs are still not guided by the capabilities and limitations of the users, and that’s where we come in,” she said.
While the new tools are targeted at a particular population, Rogers said, they’ll eventually be useful for everyone.
“We all have our own parents to think about. We also like to say that we’re designing for our future selves,” she said.