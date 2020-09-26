CHAMPAIGN — It’s not that Adam Bleakney doesn’t enjoy playing baseball with his two sons, because he does — a lot.
But his wheelchair doesn’t maneuver easily across the lawn, and not having his arms free makes it tough to catch and throw a ball while he’s in motion.
Baseball with his sons is still a great experience, Bleakney said. But he’s part of a team at the University of Illinois striving to make great experiences like these even better for wheelchair users.
Introducing: PURE, short for Personalized, Unique Rolling Experience, a new robotic wheelchair under development at the UI that would offer hands-free movement and handle a variety of terrains and can be customized for each user.
The base of standard manual wheelchairs, two large drive wheels with two castors, hasn’t changed much in the past century-and-a-half, according to Elizabeth Hsiao-Wecksler, a UI mechanical engineering professor and principal investigator for the PURE project.
About three-quarters of manual-wheelchair users develop overuse injuries in their wrists, arms and shoulders from the effort it takes to propel themselves, she said.
“Humans weren’t meant to propel themselves,” she said.
Bleakney, who coaches of the UI’s wheelchair track team, said the intention of the PURE project is to address some experiences that may be compromised by the need for hands to push wheels.
“When you are pushing the chair, you can’t do other things with your hands, like carrying two cups of coffee or holding the hand of a loved one when you walk or caring for your children,” he said. “We wanted to liberate the hands.”
The base of a PURE wheelchair will be a ball-balancing robot, or ballbot with three sets of motor-driven omni-directional wheels around the ball.
It will be able to slide from left to right with ease and offer “really elegant” circular motions, as opposed to the largely linear movement in a standard manual chair, Bleakney said.
The chair would be steered hands-free according to which direction the user leans, Hsiao-Wecksler said.
Other goals in the development of this new wheelchair are giving it a smaller footprint that isn’t larger than the user’s body movements — so it could more easily access certain spaces such as restroom stalls and airplane aisles — plus making it more lightweight and adding the ability to take it apart for easier transporting, she and Bleakney said.
“We wanted to take the best features of a lightweight rigid manual chair, which has a fairly small footprint and weight, and go over and above to create more access,” Bleakney said.
Hsiao-Wecksler said each PURE wheelchair would be calibrated to the user’s capabilities — for example, a lesser versus greater degree of trunk function.
The developers also see some broad applications not only for daily wheelchair users but also those who need some other type of mobility assistance, such as three-wheel-scooter users, Bleakney said.
The project got underway in 2018 in response to the Toyota Mobility Unlimited Challenge, Bleakney said. It reached the top 10 out of 80 applicants but didn’t make it into the final five projects that were ultimately funded.
But another source of funding has materialized.
The project recently got a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation and the development is continuing as a cross-campus collaboration of Disability Resources and Educational Services, Grainger College of Engineering and the College of Fine and Applied Arts.
The new grant money is being applied to finishing a second-generation product that will be more than capable of bearing weights of up to 250 pounds, Bleakney said.
“We are currently working on generation two that this money is allowing for, with an eye on a third generation chair with potentially more advanced controls,” he said.
Some other advancements the developers envision are such features as driver assistance, obstacle avoidance and potentially self-navigation with pre-programed locations, Hsiao-Wecksler said.