URBANA — Aquatic birds, particularly ducks, have the ability to carry a wide range of influenza viruses without becoming severely ill.
Yet when strains like the H5N1 virus (avian flu) pass on to humans, they can prove highly fatal.
Could an analysis of ducks’ antibodies help engineer new therapeutics for humans, and potentially develop tools to fight the next pandemic? A team that includes several University of Illinois scientists has been tasked with finding out.
“If we understand how ducks do what they do to prevent them from getting sick, can we now engineer molecules in a human system so that if the bird virus spills over in humans, we will have potential therapeutics?” Angad Mehta, an assistant professor of chemistry, said in explaining the work.
A team including four UI researchers recently obtained a three-year, $9.5 million grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Emerging Pathogens Initiative, which invested $100 million into 13 separate research projects aimed at gathering the knowledge and tools to gain a “head start on future epidemics,” said Leslie Voshall, the institute’s vice president and chief scientific officer.
Wilfred van der Donk, an investigator with the institute and the UI’s Richard E. Heckert Endowed Chair in Chemistry, responded to the call.
He assembled a group of nontenured faculty members, including Mehta, assistant biochemistry professors Beth Stadtmueller and Nicholas Wu, and Jenna Guthmiller, an assistant professor of immunology and microbiology at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus.
“We had a lot of brainstorming sessions about where we wanted to go with our research,” said Stadtmueller, whose research specializes in mucosal antibodies. “This came together quite well — I don’t feel like anyone bent their research to meet this. It was what we were all already doing, and just applying it in a novel way.”
The three-year project will be housed in the Carl Woese Institute for Genomic Biology. By the end of the grant period, scientists hope to come away with a better understanding of how duck antibodies have evolved over time to resist a broader array of influenza strains than humans.
“In that process, the other thing I hope is we come out of this with is antibodies, either natural or strategies for engineering, that can just knock influenza out,” Stadtmueller said. “Our potential to identify potent and novel antibodies against a broad range of influenza viruses is quite high — that’s exciting and really relevant.”
The team’s first steps: Figure out what antibodies ducks produce in response to influenza strains, and how they work.
“We’ll start off by trying to understand what’s special about the duck immune system, particularly the duck antibodies. What is special about them that allows the ducks to combat these influenza strains?” Mehta said.
There isn’t a lot of data on duck antibodies in general, Stadtmueller said. Using widely sourced samples of duck blood, Guthmiller’s and Wu’s labs will sequence their antibodies, determining how many strains of influenza they can neutralize, and how effectively.
“There will be an effort to link which kinds of viruses ducks have been exposed to and what their antibody response is,” Stadtmueller said. “Viruses and hosts co-evolve, so there’s often clues to understanding that evolutionary process.”
Next, members of Mehta’s Synthetic Biology Lab will attempt to use the findings to engineer these antibodies in humans.
“We want to engineer these antibodies so that they can become applicable as human therapeutics,” Mehta said.
Influenza takes hold in its hosts’ mucus, which is present in the lungs, gut and nasopharynx. Mucosal antibodies are different than what you’ll find in blood: They have more “arms” that bind to antigens, Stadtmueller said.
“We think a duck mucosal antibody is going to look quite different than a human one,” she added.
Putting this knowledge together could leave the group with tools not only to tackle influenza, but “any respiratory virus, really,” Stadtmueller said.
The team expects its techniques of analyzing duck antibodies and engineering them for human cells could to be highly “modular” to research other infectious agents.
“These approaches can be repurposed for other emerging pathogens, from a pandemic-preparedness perspective,” Mehta said. “That’s where it could have significant implications as well, beyond just this project.”