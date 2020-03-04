URBANA — The University of Illinois will go the interim route, then launch a search for a permanent replacement after a top economic development official announced his departure for Wyoming.
University of Wyoming trustees on Wednesday selected Ed Seidel as the school’s next president. Seidel has been the UI’s vice president for economic development and innovation for nearly four years.
Among his chief duties lately: overseeing development of the UI’s Illinois Innovation Network, anchored by the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago.
Seidel will start at Wyoming in July. He’ll work under a three-year contract with a base salary of $365,000. Wyoming will also give Seidel $60,000 for housing costs and $50,000 to a deferred compensation plan.
According to the UI’s online salary guide, as of September 2019, Seidel made $395,200.