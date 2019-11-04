WASHINGTON, D.C. — The former head of the U.S. government’s ethics office will receive this year’s Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government, given last year to former President Barack Obama during his visit to the University of Illinois.
The UI’s Institute of Government and Public Affairs will present Walter Shaub with the annual ethics award Wednesday evening at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Shaub is the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and is now a senior adviser for the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
The national selection committee chose Shaub because of his service in the Office of Government Ethics between 2006 and 2017, first as attorney in charge of the presidential nomination program and then as deputy general counsel and director. Officials said he worked tirelessly to keep his office focused on providing sound advice on ethics to members of the executive branch of government.
Shaub said he was “deeply touched” and grateful that the award that spotlights the importance of government ethics.
“Standards of conduct and ethics rules can be complex — because governing is complex — but they advance the straightforward idea that public servants should serve the public,” Shaub said. “I’d like to think I’m accepting this award on behalf of the multitude of ethics professionals working to help government officials live up to high standards and hold those who don’t accountable.”
The award is named for Paul Douglas, who served as U.S. senator from Illinois from 1949-1967 and was known for his ethics and commitment to public service. The UI created the award in 1992 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his birth and encourage future leaders to follow a similar path.
Besides Obama, past recipients include U.S. Sens. Mike Mansfield, Paul Simon, Barbara Mikulski, Richard Lugar, Carl Levin, Alan Simpson, Olympia Snowe and Richard Cohen; former congressman and federal judge Abner Mikva, and retired U.S. Supreme Court justices Sandra Day O’Connor and John Paul Stevens.