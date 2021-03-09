URBANA — At its meeting Monday, the University of Illinois academic Senate overwhelmingly approved making ACT and SAT scores optional for the 2022 and 2023 admissions cycles.
Like at many universities, the standardized test requirement was also dropped during this year’s admissions cycle after SAT and ACT test dates were canceled due to COVID-19.
With continued uncertainty about access to the tests this year, the Senate voted 101–7 with six abstentions to waive the requirement for two years and direct the provost to create a task force to study whether to drop the requirement permanently, as some universities have done.
The UI System Board of Trustees will also need to approve the two-year extension of the testing optional policy, as it did for this year’s cycle.
“This temporary extension would allow us to collect data that would eventually inform our long-term policy,” admissions committee chair Marni Boppart said.
Several universities have permanently dropped the testing requirement, as some have argued the tests aren’t a good predictor of student success and reflect more on students’ ability to take tests and afford expensive prep courses.
The standardized test makers argue that while making the test optional increases applications, it doesn’t increase the diversity of those who ultimately enroll.
“My feeling on it is that we’re going to have to make a permanent decision about test optional or removing the test requirement altogether, and that’s part of the task force,” Boppart said at a committee meeting last week.
The admissions committee recommended extending the policy for two years both to collect data for the task force and because there’s still uncertainty about whether students will have easy access to taking the tests.
“The reasoning is that COVID-19 continues to interfere with the ability for our prospective students to access entrance exams and or properly review for the tests,” Boppart said.
In February, the College Board cautioned that “there is limited testing capacity in certain areas” and that SAT tests could still be canceled at any time by local test administrators due to COVID-19.
Wisconsin, Virginia, Penn State and Michigan State already have extended their test-optional policies for the next two years; Rutgers, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska have extended theirs for one more year; and several other universities are considering extensions, according to the admissions committee report.
Of the 47,000 applications to the UI this year, about 44 percent took advantage of the test-optional policy and didn’t submit test scores, undergraduate admissions director Andy Borst wrote in an email to high school counselors.
“Many students were admitted to highly competitive programs without test scores. Students’ performance in rigorous core academic classes and their ability to articulate meaning from their experiences played a larger role in our decisions,” he wrote.
“Our priority was on evaluating students’ applications within the context of limited testing options during a global pandemic. We were diligent in ensuring that if a student elected to be considered without a test score, they were not disadvantaged in our review.”
Boppart said at last week’s meeting that “engineering applicants were the most (likely) to report scores, and that makes sense” for the competitive college.