URBANA — A University of Illinois student was diagnosed Friday with bacterial meningitis, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, which said there’s no risk to the community.
The student lives in off-campus housing and has been isolated in a hospital, a news release said, and anyone with close contact with the student has been contacted and treated.
“As a result of those efforts, there is no longer believed to be a risk of the illness spreading,” the release said.
Bacterial meningitis is a serious disease that can cause brain damage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s spread through sharing personal items, kissing or prolonged close exposure such as residing in the same household, the UI said.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s public health administrator, Julie Pryde, said that since meningitis requires close contact to spread, it’s relatively easy to contain compared to diseases like measles.
“It’s been a busy day” tracking down the student’s associates and giving them antibiotics, Pryde said, but “there’s no risk to the community.”